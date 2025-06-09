Zelensky described negotiations with Russia in Turkey as unproductive, despite the fact that the initial talks resulted in a prisoner exchange under the "1000 for 1000" formula. Currently, when Russia proposes to exchange seriously wounded prisoners and suggests a targeted ceasefire to retrieve bodies, the Ukrainian side refuses such terms.

"This only means one thing – since the negotiations did not result in money, weapons, or the realization of their own ambitions, they are considered meaningless," shared Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in "Relevant Interview."

"For Zelensky, people are not the goal. Six months ago, we offered Ukraine to take back their fighters, but they didn't even want to take their living soldiers. Why? Because they need to be treated, fed, and paid," noted Zakharova.