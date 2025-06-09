In February 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko considered the issue of establishing spiritual centers within Belarus. These are existing architectural landmarks: the Holy Assumption Zhirovichy Stauropegic Monastery for men and the Polotsk Saviour-Euphrosyne Monastery for women.

In this context, Bishop Ignatius of Polotsk and Glubokoye explained in an "Actual Interview" the tasks set before the Polotsk diocese.

Bishop Ignatius remarked:

"Spiritual centers are now extremely necessary because the world is rapidly developing, and information technologies enable us to access knowledge at great speed—much faster than in the past, when one had to go to a library, find a book, and turn to a specific page. Now, anything can be learned with just a few clicks. Naturally, this raises the question: who is considered intelligent today?" he pondered.

According to the religious figure, today, a wise and intelligent person is someone who understands others—an individual with good communication skills who strives to develop not only their material or intellectual capacities but also their spiritual life. "We can observe, for example, that a person may possess extraordinary knowledge yet still be a villain. Therefore, it is crucial to focus primarily on developing the spiritual component," Bishop Ignatius emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko recognizes this better than anyone. He cares deeply that all of Belarus and its people continue to preserve their spirituality. That is why spiritual centers are needed—not merely as historical monuments but as spiritual schools.