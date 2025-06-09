3.78 BYN
Belarus Approves Protocol to Agreement on Forces and Means of CSTO Collective Security System
The MPs during the meeting of the second session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the VIII convocation passed the bill "On ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on the status of forming of forces and means of system of collective security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of December 10, 2010 and the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on cooperation of the CSTO member states in the field of transportation of military and other units, movable property and military products of September 15, 2015," BelTA writes.
The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus on May 26. Ratification of the protocols will enable to create a mechanism for cooperation between the competent justice authorities of the CSTO member states on criminal and administrative cases against persons who are members of formations of the forces and means of the collective security system, to increase the efficiency of transportation of military and other formations, their movable property, military products and personnel assigned to the Command of the formations in case of immediate action in the performance of their intended tasks, as well as to ensure legal regulation of issues related to the organization and provision of transportation, including the participation of these formations in joint exercises and flash inspections.
According to the conclusions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the National Center for Legislation and Legal Information, the protocols do not contain provisions contradicting the Constitution and international obligations of the Republic of Belarus, but they establish different rules than those contained in the laws "On the Procedure for Sending Military Personnel, Members of Paramilitary Organizations, and Other Persons Outside the Republic of Belarus to Participate in Ensuring Collective Security in the Maintenance of International Peace and Security", the law "On Protection of Personal Data" and the Air Code of the Republic of Belarus. On the basis of the law "On International Treaties of the Republic of Belarus" the protocols are subject to ratification.