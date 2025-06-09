Kaliningrad Sets Goal to Restore Pre-Sanction Trade Levels with Belarus

The Kaliningrad Region aims to reach the pre-sanction levels of trade with Belarus. Following a meeting with the Belarusian head of state, Kaliningrad Governor Alexey Besprozvannyh informed journalists of this objective, reports BELTA.

“Over the past two years, the trade turnover between Kaliningrad and Belarusian regions has declined,” he stated. “We have set an ambitious goal—to restore pre-sanction trade levels. We have long-term agreements with all Belarusian regions, and the primary reason for the decline has been the restrictions imposed by our unfriendly neighbors. However, businesses are adapting, adjusting, and finding new logistics channels. For instance, if land transportation faces restrictions, we are developing maritime routes,” explained the Russian regional leader.