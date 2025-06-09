The situation in Los Angeles is rapidly spiraling out of control of the authorities. Hundreds of activists attack police officers, border guards and the military day and night.

The Pentagon has authorized the military to use any non-lethal weapons. National Guard soldiers are brought into Los Angeles - so far they are about 300 people, but if the conflict cannot be extinguished, will increase to 2 thousand.

U.S. President Donald Trump calls the riots in California a rebellion and demands not to allow people in masks to appear on the streets. The police and military are using gas grenades, shooting protesters with rubber bullets and sending dozens of them to jail.

Vice President of the United States JD Vance said that it was a matter of foreign interference and that the riots were financed from abroad. The journalists found out that the groups behind the organization of the riot were financed by the National Security Agency under Biden. Hence the conclusion - the riot could have been organized by the structures of the Democratic Party and NGOs associated with it.

The clashes themselves were most likely not accidental. Before the attacks on the Migration Service began, pallets with cobblestones appeared outside the building, which means that the rioters had plenty of weapons they needed.