Lukashenko approves drafts of two international treaties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved draft projects of two international treaties aimed at streamlining mutual trade and enhancing cooperation between Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners with third countries. The head of state signed corresponding decrees on June 9, as reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian press service.

The approved drafts include a temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on one side, and Mongolia on the other. Additionally, a framework agreement on economic partnership has been approved between the EAEU, its member states, and the United Arab Emirates.