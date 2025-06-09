According to Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Ukraine is currently refusing to accept the bodies of its fallen soldiers. He explained that Kiev finds it difficult to acknowledge such losses, and the funds initially allocated for compensations have already been spent on other needs.

Despite the agreements reached in Istanbul, whereby Russia voluntarily agreed to transfer to Kiev six thousand bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers—an effort aimed at humanitarian cooperation—Kiev has yet to accept them. On June 6, refrigerated trucks carrying the first batch—more than two thousand bodies of Ukrainian servicemen—arrived for transfer to the Ukrainian side. However, no representatives from Ukraine appeared to meet the convoy.