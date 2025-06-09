3.78 BYN
Polish media are questioning outcome of presidential election
Polish media are questioning the outcome of the country's presidential election. Publications have appeared about strange anomalies in the second round of voting in dozens of local commissions across Poland.
Unusual protocols have been revealed in which "a gigantic increase in support for candidates compared to the voting on May 18, often by several hundred percent, attracts attention." It is alleged that votes cast in the second round for Rafal Trzaskowski were 'mistakenly' attributed to Karol Nawrocki and vice versa.
In particular, the work of Commission No. 95 raised questions. Its protocols show that Trzaskowski's support in the second round slightly decreased, while his opponent's support increased 5 times. This discrepancy was called the 'miracle at the ballot box' - now the National Election Commission shall deal with it.