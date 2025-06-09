Polish media are questioning outcome of presidential election

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11a250d5-1fe2-491c-a243-973b45361df3/conversions/20ab5c70-9bc4-4a9e-9d48-b9980731355c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11a250d5-1fe2-491c-a243-973b45361df3/conversions/20ab5c70-9bc4-4a9e-9d48-b9980731355c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11a250d5-1fe2-491c-a243-973b45361df3/conversions/20ab5c70-9bc4-4a9e-9d48-b9980731355c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11a250d5-1fe2-491c-a243-973b45361df3/conversions/20ab5c70-9bc4-4a9e-9d48-b9980731355c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Polish media are questioning the outcome of the country's presidential election. Publications have appeared about strange anomalies in the second round of voting in dozens of local commissions across Poland.

Unusual protocols have been revealed in which "a gigantic increase in support for candidates compared to the voting on May 18, often by several hundred percent, attracts attention." It is alleged that votes cast in the second round for Rafal Trzaskowski were 'mistakenly' attributed to Karol Nawrocki and vice versa.