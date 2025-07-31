3.69 BYN
President of Belarus arrives in Russia on a working visit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has arrived in Russia on a working visit, according to BELTA.
The head of state’s plane landed at Saint Petersburg Airport. He was met by the governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko.
As previously reported by BELTA, the meeting will take place between the Belarusian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation will be in a one-on-one format.
The leaders will discuss, in an informal setting, the most important and relevant issues related to the development of Belarusian-Russian relations and the implementation of allied projects. The international agenda and regional security topics will also be in focus