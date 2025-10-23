"Trump and his administration demonstrated to China and the entire global community that the US, Washington, and Trump personally are prepared for any level of escalation, including the use of strategic weapons. The second point was when the Budapest summit was announced. I don't know if it's a coincidence or not, but very talented, very insightful Sinologists say that this announcement was made on the very day of the start of the 4th Plenum of the CPC. Right on the dot. Thus, the United States of America demonstrated, again to the global community, and to China, and Beijing specifically, that they are prepared, by enticing Russia with a reduction in sanctions and an agreement, to sever the Russian Federation and any of China's partners in the world, including Latin America and Africa, simply by enticing them with the offer of a meeting with the great Trump. And secondly, they demonstrated that only Trump and his administration are the ones who make decisions in the world."