European Commission preparing loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets

The European Commission has not given up hope of issuing a €150 billion loan to Kyiv using frozen Russian assets by the end of this year. This was announced by Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

It was announced yesterday that the European Union had postponed a decision on the confiscation of Russian assets until the December summit due to resistance from Belgium. Belgium will bear the greatest financial risks, as Russian funds are held in a Belgian depository. Hungary and Slovakia are also opposed.