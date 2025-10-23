3.67 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
Politico: Louvre robbery was inevitable due to underfunding
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Politico: Louvre robbery was inevitable due to underfundingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77696723-9e70-4edf-8191-fa121ce6d4dd/conversions/0498e2a2-5244-4774-88d9-0546e4beccae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77696723-9e70-4edf-8191-fa121ce6d4dd/conversions/0498e2a2-5244-4774-88d9-0546e4beccae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77696723-9e70-4edf-8191-fa121ce6d4dd/conversions/0498e2a2-5244-4774-88d9-0546e4beccae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77696723-9e70-4edf-8191-fa121ce6d4dd/conversions/0498e2a2-5244-4774-88d9-0546e4beccae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Louvre robbery was inevitable – the museum has lacked funding for adequate security measures for decades, Politico reports.
Journalists emphasize that the robbery team accomplished in a matter of minutes what museum staff had been trying to do for years – expose the fragility of the symbol of France. Back in February, the Louvre's general manager reported at a parliamentary meeting on the "poor, sometimes dilapidated, state of the museum's infrastructure," declaring that updating it and improving security measures was "absolutely necessary."
A German company, whose elevator was used by the criminals, decided to take advantage of the high-profile robbery.