Politico: Louvre robbery was inevitable due to underfunding

The Louvre robbery was inevitable – the museum has lacked funding for adequate security measures for decades, Politico reports.

Journalists emphasize that the robbery team accomplished in a matter of minutes what museum staff had been trying to do for years – expose the fragility of the symbol of France. Back in February, the Louvre's general manager reported at a parliamentary meeting on the "poor, sometimes dilapidated, state of the museum's infrastructure," declaring that updating it and improving security measures was "absolutely necessary."

A German company, whose elevator was used by the criminals, decided to take advantage of the high-profile robbery.

