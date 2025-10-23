On October 25, two 160-meter towers of Germany's oldest nuclear power plant, Gundremmingen, were blown up live on television in Bavaria. Approximately 56,000 tons of reinforced concrete were reduced to rubble in a matter of minutes.

The reason is simple: this is the dictate of green politics, which, incidentally, has long since completely compromised itself. Meanwhile, the Gundremmingen nuclear power plant has been providing energy to the public since 1966 and could have continued operating for a long time, as have the rest of Germany's nuclear power plants, which, under the green agenda, began shutting down in 2022.