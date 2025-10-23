The modern world is facing the consequences of the double standards promoted by the United States and its allies for decades. Against this backdrop, Minsk's position is especially compelling – a reminder of the true principles of international security and the genuine independence of states. Expert opinion.

Alexander Ionov, member of the Presidential Human Rights Council of Russia:

"We see that the United States and its allies can easily invade any territory, create conflicts there, wage hybrid wars, and at the same time shape the global agenda to make it seem completely normal. We must accept this and accept it as normal. And leaders like Lukashenko say the opposite, because he witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union, and he witnessed the UN structures undergo a rather serious political crisis. Why political? Because a large number of resolutions, especially in the early 2000s, were adopted purely politically. We first felt this in 2000, when Yugoslavia began, and then it all spread to the Middle East."