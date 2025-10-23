Belarus Signs UN Convention Against Cybercrime

Belarus has signed the UN Convention against Cybercrime. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A delegation from the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Minister Ivan Kubrakov, is on an official visit to Vietnam. A high-level United Nations conference was held in Hanoi. Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the foreign delegations and thanked them for their joint efforts in the fight against crime.

In accordance with the authority granted by Presidential Decree No. 326 of September 9, 2025, Ivan Kubrakov participated in the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

The document was signed by more than 100 countries. It is intended to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against crimes in the field of information technology. Specifically, it provides access to 24/7 data exchange and the ability to request mutual assistance in investigations and legal proceedings. Governments gain more powerful tools to protect children and provide assistance to victims of cybercrime.