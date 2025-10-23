President on Vitebsk Region: A Clear and Practical Plan for Genuine Revival

The northern part of the country must develop, despite all difficulties—the burden of debt and кадровые вопросы (personnel issues). There is a way to make things better there. But it requires concerted effort at all levels. The responsibility of leaders will only increase.

There is a serious concern over the decline in livestock numbers. This problem is not unique to Vitebsk; alarming facts are emerging across the entire country. This situation ultimately impacts meat and dairy production, and thus, the income of farmers. The President has set two key deadlines: to tidy up the region by the November holidays and to restore order in the agro-industrial complex by the New Year.

At the meeting in Vitebsk—and it was palpable—many participants approached with heavy hearts. The warning bells about a serious reckoning were ringing. The President has repeatedly warned publicly that a major review of the region’s performance is imminent.

It is noticeable that lately, the President has been frequently visiting rural areas. While agricultural production remains a concern, it is no longer as urgent as it was in the difficult 1990s. Today, a simple truth guides the leadership.

Lukashenko: “Without Villages, There Is No State”

“You probably noticed, and so have our enemies and opponents, that I have been frequenting rural areas quite often lately. If anyone thinks this is merely about agricultural production, the agro-industrial complex, kolkhozes, sovkhozes, or farms, they are only half right. My concern is not just about agricultural output as it was in the mid-90s—what drives me (and I sincerely hope it drives you too)—is to save and preserve the village. Without villages, there is no state. We will be doomed.”

The President pointed out that the situation now is vastly different from the mid-90s. Back then, they didn’t know how to occupy people; today, there is a labor shortage, especially in rural areas.

In the large hall during the meeting, Lukashenko emphasized: “Despite all this, we managed, gritting our teeth, to feed and clothe our people.”

“Vitebsk Region is a complex area. It’s not Brest—a southern region, or Grodno. But it’s our land. We are responsible for it. People elected me, knowing that as President, I am obliged—though I don’t want to claim to be a hero—to organize you in order to defend our country. God forbid, we must not let what’s happening in our beloved and very wealthy Ukraine happen here,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

He recalled his thesis that it’s better to work than to fight.

The President also mentioned that he had been preparing for this meeting for over five years. The material presented by inspectors the day before, revealing blatant facts about livestock deaths and irresponsibility in districts, only heightened the mood. No one can calmly watch the stagnation and rising negativity in the north of the country—Alexander Lukashenko is certain of that.

“We analyze the situation in the region. It’s sad. Worse than anywhere else, especially on issues that are unacceptable to me—such as the livestock mortality rate, which has increased by 140% compared to last year. That’s unacceptable,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

He noted that the region suffers from terrible irresponsibility from top to bottom.

“We cannot allow regional stagnation and passively observe the growth of negative trends. I will do everything to make you work. Excuses are not accepted,” he warned. “There will be no stagnation. I simply cannot look calmly at the negativity.”

The northern region has all the conditions for accelerated progress. The President immediately told local officials that falling behind other regions is becoming critical. It’s frightening how the region is literally losing people.

For example, compared to January-August last year, there was a loss of 3,500 employed people in the economy; in 2024, the loss is projected at 4,200; in 2023, it was 8,500. The President urged not to cite migration to neighboring Russia as an excuse. “I am convinced that our northern region has every opportunity for rapid development: advantageous transit position, a multi-sector industrial complex, a well-developed educational base, and strong traditions,” he added.

“Our people have been waiting for at least a breakthrough or a clear plan of genuine revival for Vitebsk. And we will ensure it,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He reminded that over the past 15 years, numerous initiatives have been implemented—clean fields and the “VitaAgro” program led by Alexander Kosinets (who headed the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee from 2008 to 2014), the Orsha “offshore,” and integration associations in the agro-industrial complex under Nikolai Sherstnev (who led the region from 2014 to 2021).

The current head of the regional executive committee, Alexander Subbotin, has been in office for four years—more than enough time, in sporting terms, to demonstrate leadership and produce results. “It’s time to sum up the development of Vitebsk, identify systemic shortcomings, and develop solutions that will radically improve the situation in problematic sectors,” the President said.

It’s time to evaluate the work done and find solutions for the problematic industries. However, positive developments are also evident: incomes are rising, despite declining production; exports of certain goods are increasing; housing provision exceeds the national average; and over five years, a hundred projects have been implemented. Pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment, petrochemicals—yet the potential of the forestry complex remains largely untapped, not even a quarter utilized.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out a recent example of neglect: “If it weren’t for Omani interest in building a second pulp mill in Belarus and choosing a location in Vitebsk, you would be the only region in the country without large woodworking enterprises,” he said.

After modernization efforts named after Kosinets and Semashko, the last enterprise, Vitebskdrev, was shut down in February 2025 with significant debts, the President noted.

“I think like a peasant—you are ruining livestock in reinforced concrete, not cleaning the manure in time, and calves are suffocating. Meanwhile, on the forest edge, you have a thousand cubic meters. And Vitebskdrev is stopped. Just bring in what’s needed for building a wooden calf shed. It’s elementary. Build wooden facilities within two years, and if you care for the calves properly, they will do well. But you’re doing everything backwards,” Lukashenko said. “Your forest is lying around at the edge or even in the forest, and sawmills are shut down. Is this economical? And meanwhile, livestock die. Doesn’t your governor see this? What programs are needed here? Nothing. Just use common sense.”

He warned: “If by November 7 this problem isn’t solved, Alexander Mikhaylovich (Subbotin), you and anyone else involved will be held accountable—possibly even imprisoned. I’m telling you openly. If someone doesn’t give you the fallen, rotting forest on the edge, inform me beforehand so I can help avoid that fate,” the President said.

He has never abandoned a region alone with its problems. Over the last four years, the region’s organizations have benefited from state support 1,285 times—funds allocated from the budget practically every day. “So don’t think that when the President comes, he will just write everything off,” Lukashenko warned. “This is not my personal money; it’s the people’s money—allocated to Vitebsk with specific obligations and results. A doctor from Gomel or a miner from Soligorsk supported you through the tax system. I don’t forgive debts, and you don’t deserve it today. The people have authorized me to hold you accountable for wasting support and coming with your hand out again,” he said.

The economy of the region lacks stability. Vitebsk has drowned in a sea of empty promises. The President recalled the “red cows” in Ustye, the vaccines from BelVitunPharm, and the Orsha meat canning plant. The decline of industry is troubling.

“Even ‘Belvest,’ the famous investor, has left 300 million rubles of debt and doesn’t know what to do,” he pointed out. “And across the street, ‘Marko’ is working. Why not ask them: ‘What’s the problem?’”

He also drew attention to the work of the Orsha linen mill, which itself struggles with mixed success, and the inclusion of the Baranovichi PGO into a holding. “We will definitely look into what’s happening there soon,” the President promised.

The initiative “One district—one project” is still being evaluated. It’s only being implemented in half of the districts in Vitebsk. Development of remote areas without a proper staffing balance is impossible. The President had already mentioned this issue the day before.

“On one hand, we are rightly promoting investment projects in small districts, where each job is precious. But on the other, building a new pulp mill could deplete the surrounding villages of their workforce. It’s a serious test for you—how to maintain a rational staffing balance, especially through housing,” Lukashenko warned. “In Vitebsk, there’s a skew: last year, over 40% of all subsidized apartments and rental housing in the region were built in Vitebsk city. How do you plan to solve the staffing problem in other districts with such housing policies?”

The region’s pain point remains the agro-industrial complex. The idea of creating agro-industrial unions once seemed promising. Local authorities promoted it starting in 2016. The goal was to consolidate efforts to become stronger—restructuring debts to allow farmers and processors to breathe easier, increase production, and earn revenue. But instead of growth, there has been decline, except in livestock, which shows some positive trend.

“Alexander Mikhaylovich (Subbotin), where are the results? Dear governor, you promised that the region would show positive dynamics in agricultural indicators (you are a former deputy prime minister for this sector). I expect concrete answers to these problems and blatant cases of mismanagement and neglect—I even suspect sabotage. Has the regional leadership lost its grip? Or are irreversible processes underway that require urgent external intervention, even from law enforcement?” the President demanded.

Following this, proposals like creating two large holdings (meat and dairy) raise understandable concerns.

“God forbid, go ahead. It’s your business. But every November, you will report your heroism. No heroism, I told you—there will be consequences,” he warned.

The region has seen a significant rise in livestock deaths. Although such issues are present in half the country’s districts, the President has long been sounding the alarm.

“Disgraceful conditions in Vitebsk, detailed in reports with photos from the State Control Committee, are typical across the country. Instead of real work, the governors continue to fudge figures and falsify reports,” he criticized. “There’s feed, but it is of poor quality everywhere; violations are found in every fifth agricultural organization in half the districts. Instead of silage, you have rotten feed.”

He emphasized: “Livestock farming cannot become criminal activity. There must be strict personal accountability for mistakes. Despite efforts to convince me otherwise, I see that the negative trend has not been broken. The main problem is the lack of discipline.”

Lukashenko suggested a clear plan of action at different levels: “After today’s meeting, district chairmen will convene with their top specialists and leaders, and they will carry out this tough talk. They have until November 7—no more— to bring order to farms. They—leaders and specialists—must gather tractor drivers, milkmaids, and others. By January 1, everything should be cleaned up, organized, and in good shape.”

If farms lack personnel, the President instructed to attract assistance from other enterprises. “People will come, do the job, and restore order,” he said.

The statistical report from the head of the State Statistics Committee presents unbiased figures. For ten years, Vitebsk’s indicators have lagged behind the national average in both industry and agriculture.

Inna Medvedeva noted: “The key problem of agricultural organizations is low efficiency. The lack of tangible results leads many managers to fudge figures—overestimating yields, milk, feed stocks, hiding livestock mortality, and artificially maintaining herd sizes.”

Inspector assessments are grim. The State Control Committee reports worsening conditions; financial injections have not yielded the expected results.

Vasily Gerasimov highlighted: “The reason is the failure to implement the President’s instructions and mismanagement. The creation of a reliable feed base is not underway. The lowest processing capacity in the country—43% for meat, 65% for milk, and 36.5% for grains—are alarming.”

The problem of livestock mortality is under control of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Prosecutors have uncovered twice as many hidden carcass deaths over the past five years, with the highest numbers in Gomel and Vitebsk regions. They have initiated 569 criminal cases—six times more than in the previous five years.

The government is working to stabilize the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko announced: “Loss-making agricultural enterprises with high mortality rates have been assigned to district chairmen. The role of veterinary specialists has been increased, and a systematic approach is underway. Early signs of positive effect are already visible.”

The President concluded: “No easy solutions. Until managers at all levels are responsible and accountable, there will be no order. Our task is to create a system and control it.”

He added: “They do not carry out my instructions. If I have to, I will use other levers—prosecutors, control committees. I want to talk to you humanly: come, smile, discuss. Everything is working well—that’s what I want.”

“No easy decisions. The nonsense ends on January 1. Get to work and restore order,” he commanded.

Every leader, from enterprise directors to presidential appointees, had the chance to speak. The presence of two former governors—Sherstnev and Kosinets—was not accidental. They now hold high positions in the vertical, with opposing views on integration—one sees damage, the other benefits. Regardless, everyone shares the goal of improving the region.

Alexander Subbotin, Chairman of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee, summarized: “The main issue is the enormous debt burden accumulated since 2010. We are focusing on attracting investments into the real economy. We are already implementing 112 industrial projects, 94 in agriculture, and 51 in tourism. The main sectors are high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, machinery, microelectronics, and woodworking. And we are not just planning—we are starting to realize these projects.”

The discussion was extensive, and it’s clear that the reputation of Vitebsk as an underperformer is unacceptable. Simple solutions do not always work in the agro-industrial complex. Much work remains, bureaucratic obstacles hinder efficiency—they must be removed. Increasing accountability and developing кадровый резерв (leadership reserve) are essential. Overall, the region’s plans up to 2030 are not rejected by the President.

The President concluded: “I am ready to work with you”

Regarding the plans up to 2030, the President emphasized the importance of not just setting targets but breaking them down year by year for effective oversight. “Divide it evenly by years. Do it—get the results. Don’t do it—there will be consequences. First, deliver the promised results, then get rewards. I will find reserves and use every means. Fail—look me in the eye. Be male about it. It must be quantified, not just ‘wants,’ so it’s mandatory,” he said.

“We will turn Vitebsk inside out. And support will come—financial, organizational, and others—only when you convince the government, and they convince me. Then I will go along with it. If not, I will take a tough stance. Simply put: live, work, share the proceeds, pay taxes—no privileges. That’s the direction we’re heading. Be prepared for serious accountability,” the President warned.

He reminded everyone of the urgent need to restore order and “polish” everything from collective farms to enterprises where necessary.

“The pressure will be fierce. Everything must be done. Not to be postponed until 2030,” he demanded.

As for the earlier agro-industrial unions, the President has not yet given a final assessment. “I saw nothing wrong with them then, and I don’t now. Just need to adjust for raw material zones,” he said.