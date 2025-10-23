Lukashenko: Long-standing relations between Minsk and Astana are based on trust and friendship

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the national holiday, Republic Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The historical significance of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty is difficult to overestimate. It predetermined the path of an independent country and laid the key principles of its development," the head of state noted. "Drawing on its rich experience, Kazakhstan consistently implements a policy of peace and creation, serving as a conduit for mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue on a global scale."

The President is convinced that the long-standing relations between Minsk and Astana, based on trust and friendship, are a reliable guarantee for the further strengthening of Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation.