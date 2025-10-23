3.67 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
US sent a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier toward Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US sent a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier toward Venezuelanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a43428d-30b7-4d65-9213-8b5dbe1de44b/conversions/2076eb49-8fbe-449e-af3a-0bae34e8d8be-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a43428d-30b7-4d65-9213-8b5dbe1de44b/conversions/2076eb49-8fbe-449e-af3a-0bae34e8d8be-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a43428d-30b7-4d65-9213-8b5dbe1de44b/conversions/2076eb49-8fbe-449e-af3a-0bae34e8d8be-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a43428d-30b7-4d65-9213-8b5dbe1de44b/conversions/2076eb49-8fbe-449e-af3a-0bae34e8d8be-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States has sent its largest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, toward Venezuela. It carries fighter jets, and the flagship is covered by a cruiser and five destroyers. According to the Pentagon, the ship and its strike group will be engaged in combating drug trafficking.
The day before, President Trump suggested strikes against illegal substance production facilities in Venezuela. However, sources in the US administration said he apparently has no intention of coordinating his actions with Congress.
The Venezuelan president responded by claiming that Washington is preparing a new war in the Caribbean. Nicolás Maduro promised to unite with Colombia and other South American countries to combat US aggression.