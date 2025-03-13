Watch onlineTV Programm
President of Belarus Awarded Honorary Badge of Federation Council for Development of Parliamentarism

Following his speech at the Federation Council during his official visit to Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was awarded the Honorary Badge of the Federation Council for his contributions to the development of parliamentarism.

This information was reported on the Telegram channel of Sputnik Belarus.