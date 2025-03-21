President of Belarus Congratulates Foreign Heads of State on Nowruz Holiday

An hour ago, it was reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko extended congratulations to foreign leaders on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday. This information was shared by the Belarusian news agency BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

Congratulatory messages were sent to the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Lukashenko emphasized that the Nowruz holiday symbolizes the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new phase in the life journey, embodying hope for a better future. The President expressed confidence that the friendly relations established between Belarus and these countries would foster further expansion of bilateral ties across all sectors, benefiting their peoples.