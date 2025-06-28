President of Belarus Congratulates National Leader of Turkmen People on His Birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his congratulations to the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, on his birthday. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your extensive political experience, complete dedication, and extraordinary determination have contributed to unlocking the potential of the modern Turkmen state, helping it secure a worthy position on the world stage," emphasized the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus values its many years of friendly relations with Turkmenistan and is committed to their further development.