President of Belarus Congratulates Valentina Matviyenko on Her Birthday

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has congratulated Valentina Matviyenko, the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, on her birthday.

"You have devoted your entire life to serving the Motherland and addressing its most pressing issues. Your deep knowledge, vast experience gained in various responsible positions, principled stance, and exceptional commitment to the interests of the Russian Federation make your contribution to strengthening Russian parliamentarism invaluable," reads the congratulatory message.

The head of state expressed confidence that under Valentina Matviyenko's active involvement, cooperation between the legislators of Belarus and Russia will continue to expand, enriched by new projects and initiatives at both intergovernmental and interregional levels.