President of Belarus Congratulates Vladimir Putin and All Russians on Russia Day

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and all Russians on Russia Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"The Russian Federation is a confident, advanced state, one of the leading powers with muscular economic and defense potential, and a guarantor of a just world order in the context of global transformation," the congratulatory message reads.

"Belarusians have always walked hand in hand with Russians on a centuries-long heroic path. The memory of overcoming challenges together, shared achievements, and victories is passed down from generation to generation. It is the time-tested Belarusian-Russian friendship that provides inexhaustible energy for the further harmonious development of our fraternal countries and peoples," the Belarusian President noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health and outstanding success in the name of the Fatherland, and the citizens of Russia happiness and prosperity.