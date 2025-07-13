President of Belarus: Cooperation with Saint Petersburg is a Priority for Our Country

The cooperation with Saint Petersburg is a priority for Belarus. This is due to the depth, special spirituality, and ideas that underpin the bilateral relations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with a delegation from Saint Petersburg, led by Governor Alexander Beglov, reports BELTA.

"I highly value, as do all Belarusians, our warm and friendly relations with Saint Petersburg," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

Speaking on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the hardest-hit people in this war were Belarusians and Leningrad residents. He highlighted that, in the post-war period, the residents of Leningrad provided significant support to Belarusians and the city of Minsk in reconstruction and revival. "Leningraders were the first to come to our aid. From Leningrad, and through science at the Belarusian Academy of Sciences, the process of restoring the destroyed country began and developed. Our relationship is built on this brotherhood," the President said.

"Leningrad for us, Saint Petersburg—it's a priority," he emphasized.

He noted that this is not only due to the relatively good level of trade and economic cooperation. The President expects that soon, the two sides will surpass a trade volume of $2.5 billion. "We can achieve this. It's not just about that. It's about this spirituality, ideas, which form the foundation of our relationship," Alexander Lukashenko said.