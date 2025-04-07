In an interview with the TV channel "Mir," President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko shared his thoughts on why it has become a tradition to celebrate May 9 not only in Minsk but also in Moscow’s Red Square during the military parade.

Among the important topics discussed was the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the preservation of historical memory. One question directed at the head of state concerned his regular presence at the Victory Day parades in Moscow. Lukashenko was asked why it has become customary for the President of Belarus to be in both Minsk and on Red Square on May 9.

The Belarusian leader noted that this tradition started back in the years when Boris Yeltsin was President of Russia. During one of the early meetings between the two leaders in Moscow, the atmosphere was somewhat tense, with a noticeable caution from Yeltsin towards the newly independent leader of Belarus, along with other former Soviet republics. However, Alexander Lukashenko quickly made it clear that his stance towards Russia and its people was unwavering. "I said, 'Boris Nikolaevich, if you think I came to a foreign Moscow, you are mistaken. This is my Moscow too,'" Lukashenko recalled, adding, "Boris Nikolaevich melted at that point, and our conversation began..."

The head of state reminded that the first Victory Parade took place on Red Square in Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union, which its inhabitants considered their own. After the collapse of the USSR, this tradition was preserved. "Parades on Red Square have always taken place—both in a unified state and after we separated into our respective 'apartments,'" emphasized Lukashenko.

Later, President Vladimir Putin began inviting leaders of the post-Soviet republics to the Victory Parade in Moscow. However, for various reasons, not all were able to attend the celebrations in the Russian capital on that day. "But we firmly maintained that May 9 is Victory Day, and not being on Red Square (not just because it was a shared Victory) representing the heroic Belarusian people would simply be wrong," explained Lukashenko. "Thus, a tradition was established where I always attend events in the Russian Federation and then return home." Following this, events commemorating Victory Day take place in Minsk with the participation of the head of state.