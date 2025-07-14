President of Belarus Holds Meeting with Rector of Peking University

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bb28d09-7fb3-4a65-bbd1-b19190a7e003/conversions/b1655a44-6a5a-4dc9-9e98-be9a6e60aa3c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bb28d09-7fb3-4a65-bbd1-b19190a7e003/conversions/b1655a44-6a5a-4dc9-9e98-be9a6e60aa3c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bb28d09-7fb3-4a65-bbd1-b19190a7e003/conversions/b1655a44-6a5a-4dc9-9e98-be9a6e60aa3c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bb28d09-7fb3-4a65-bbd1-b19190a7e003/conversions/b1655a44-6a5a-4dc9-9e98-be9a6e60aa3c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko has held a meeting with President of Peking University Gong Qihuang, BelTA informs.

These days, a delegation from Peking University is visiting Belarus. The key event of the visit program will be the opening of the Belarusian-Chinese Center for Fundamental Scientific Research at BSU.

As reported, on June 25, 2024, at a meeting with the Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University Hao Ping and representatives of Chinese universities, Alexander Lukashenko supported the initiative of universities in Belarus and China to establish a Center for Fundamental Research. "I am confident that its activities will become a new round of scientific and technological development. And given that we have absolutely no closed topics from our friends in China, we are ready to share, including those technologies that China does not have today. You are our friends, you are our brothers, you can count on us," the President said.

The first step towards the project implementation was the establishment of a Chinese branch of the center at Peking University in November 2024. The opening of a similar institution at BSU in Belarus will ensure efficient interaction between scientists from the two countries; improve the quality of joint training of specialists and scientific personnel. The center’s work will involve both fundamental and applied research, drawing from multiple disciplines and integrating knowledge and methods from different fields.