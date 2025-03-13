President of Belarus Lays Wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow

During an official visit to Russia, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as reported by BELTA.

It is important to note that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. In the lead-up to this significant event, Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his planned attendance at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. According to existing agreements, a contingent from the Armed Forces of Belarus will participate in the parade.