President of Belarus looks forward to establishing comprehensive cooperation with Bangladesh

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and all people of Bangladesh on the national holiday - Independence Day, BelTA informed citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"I am confident that your country will successfully overcome all difficulties and continue its sustainable development. Despite the distance, Belarus and Bangladesh are consistently strengthening ties in various areas. Last year, a number of bilateral official meetings were held between the national banks and foreign ministries, and there was an exchange of business delegations. Your country has untapped potential in such areas as industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology. I hope that with your support the interaction will become comprehensive, systemic and multifaceted."