President of Belarus to Hold Talks in Minsk with Prime Minister of Pakistan

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is set to hold discussions in Minsk with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who will be on an official visit to Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place at the Palace of Independence and will feature both a narrow session and an expanded format involving members of the delegations. Alexander Lukashenko and Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the progress of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Belarusian leader to Pakistan in November 2024.

The emphasis will be placed on further enhancing the trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the realms of industry and food security, as well as strengthening humanitarian ties.

The two sides will also focus on key issues of the global and regional agenda, including the interaction between their countries on international platforms.