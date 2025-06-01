President of Belarus to visit China on June 2-4

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a visit to the People's Republic of China on June 2-4. BelTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

Beijing will host the traditional friendly family meeting between the Belarusian leader and the President of the People's Republic of China. First in the one-on-one format and then in an informal setting, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping, as scheduled, will discuss the status and prospects of the Belarusian-Chinese relations, their maximum fleshing out with practical content through the implementation of joint projects and promotion of multilateral initiatives.