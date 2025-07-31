President of Belarus to visit Russia on working trip

3.67 BYN
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The President of Belarus is going to visit Russia on a working trip
The President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will undertake a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 1. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.
A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place. The conversation will be held in a "one-on-one" format.
The heads of state will discuss, in an informal setting, the most important and pressing issues related to the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, the implementation of allied projects. The international agenda and regional security topics will also be in focus.