Belarusian science continues to demonstrate resilience and the capacity for ongoing innovation amid global challenges and uncertainty, President Alexander Lukashenko declared during the ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorship certificates to scientists, held on January 22 at the Independence Palace.

The country demands timely and effective solutions, as without science, it is impossible to ensure national security and development. The Belarusian leader outlined strategic goals for scientists: advancing high-tech manufacturing, further integrating science with education and the real sector, and transitioning to practical implementation and serial production.

Science has firmly entered all spheres of life. State support has been unprecedented: grants for researchers, modern equipment, modernization of production facilities. In short, everything is in place for new research and development efforts.

President of Belarus: Without Science, There Is No Future for the Country

Accordingly, such a strong foundation has increased the level of demand and attention at the highest levels. Lukashenko has always held the view that support must be results-driven. Recent conversations with the scientific community have been very principled.

The situation now leaves no room for lengthy, theoretical research or development “at the desk.” Results must be tangible and aligned with specific tasks.

Yaroslav Soloviev, head of the industry laboratory at JSC "Integral," managing company of the "Integral" holding:

“All developments are primarily aimed at their end-use by consumers and are tailored to the products that are currently in demand among our partners and manufacturers of radio-electronic equipment. Naturally, new tasks regarding import substitution of electronic components—those affected by sanctions—have significantly expanded the spectrum of solvable issues.”

Belarusian Science Day

On the eve of Belarusian Science Day, scientists representing various fields were invited to the Independence Palace for the presentation of doctoral degrees and professorship certificates. They defended dissertations in healthcare, microelectronics, food security, and agriculture.

Scientists on Practical-Oriented Approaches and New Developments

Yulia Yarets, scientific director of the industry laboratory at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology:

"I represent medical science, especially the practice-oriented approach. All our research begins with fundamental, experimental studies. We use various diagnostic methods, which allow us to prove hypotheses and bring science into practice."

Oksana Dudich, associate professor of ophthalmology at the Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Healthcare Personnel at the Belarusian State Medical University:

"As a result of our work, we developed and implemented a specialized software tool that creates three-dimensional reconstructions of damaged eye sockets. Previously, this was nearly impossible because the orbit is a unique structure, and even the most advanced CT scans could not analyze its fine bones in detail."

From Space to Food Products

Alexander Lukashenko highly values the efforts of scientists. Their contributions to key sectors are invaluable. Spacecraft, electric transport, drones—including those assisting farmers in the fields—laser systems, thermal imagers—all these innovations are Belarusian. The president emphasized the need to accelerate progress, noting that trends in the field change rapidly, and encouraged the scientific community to aim higher.

President: Without Breakthrough Scientific Discoveries, There Will Be No Unique Technologies

We are witnessing the rapid development of a new phase of what is called the digital revolution. As the head of state pointed out, the future once dreamed of by the most advanced science fiction writers has arrived: “And this future, by the way, is the time of science. Without it, ensuring security, prosperity, and peace—both within the country and globally—is impossible.”

Belarusian Science Demonstrates Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges

“Belarusian science, despite global challenges and uncertainties, demonstrates resilience and the ability to absorb and continuously develop innovations,” Lukashenko stated. “The knowledge economy—artificial intelligence, biotechnology, smart agriculture, new materials—are all within the sphere of our scientists' interests, including those present here today.”

The president underscored that the country needs timely and effective solutions: “If there are no breakthrough scientific discoveries today, tomorrow we will lack unique technologies.”

Work on Import Substitution

Belarusian scientists are actively engaged in import substitution, which is tied to our technological sovereignty. It is natural that this issue is frequently revisited at the highest level of government, especially under sanctions pressure, when reliance on oneself becomes paramount.

President: Reducing Technological Dependence Is the Main Priority

Lukashenko highlighted the vital role of scientists in this process: “You not only create new knowledge but also shape strategic visions for scientific development and participate in expert evaluations of key decisions.”

He noted that scientists have established scientific schools and addressed specific issues in clinical medicine, demography, microelectronics, wood processing technologies, and the cultivation of domestic crop varieties. “Much has been achieved by our science, and I am convinced that much more will be done because there is a solid foundation—an initial step. We also need to organize ourselves—academically, sectorally, and industrially—build appropriate systems, and set clear goals. This will eliminate the petty disputes many scientists mention and enable us to achieve higher results,” Lukashenko emphasized.

It’s Time to Act - Implement Bold Plans and Projects

The president called on participants to move forward, turning their ambitious ideas into reality, and to work towards new breakthroughs for the benefit of Belarus.

The President Presented Doctoral and Professorship Diplomas to Belarusian Scientists

Maria Zenkova, Doctor of Technical Sciences, developed preservation technologies for sprouted wheat and buckwheat grains, which were adopted by the Bykhov canning and vegetable-drying plant.

Anton Vlasov, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, created seven new high-yield oat varieties.

Anton Vlasov, head of the oat laboratory at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

“Seven new-generation oat varieties have been developed, characterized by higher adaptability, resistance to adverse environments, and diseases. Currently, these varieties occupy 95,000 hectares, or 64 % of oat sowing areas.”

Lukashenko inquired about the decreasing oat cultivation areas—whether it was linked to focusing on domestic needs.

“Yes, we are focusing on our needs and those of agriculture. Oats only make up 3.2% of the mixed feed ration, but that is precisely where targeted use is needed now—both for livestock feed and for human consumption. Oats are valuable for a healthy diet, functional foods, and specialized nutrition for certain age groups and athletes,” Vlasov explained.

The president also asked about the yield and sowing areas for oats. He noted that last year’s harvest was good, emphasizing the importance of following technological processes.

“In agriculture, things are generally stable. Naturally, we will gradually increase yields and the livestock feed base. We also need to improve animal health, especially in regions like Grodno. Livestock farming lags behind crop farming, but I believe we will resolve this within a year or two,” Lukashenko said. “The main issue is our disorganization. We have everything we need—what’s missing is discipline, organization, and a system to preserve young stock.”

Belarusian Medics Have Access to the Latest Technologies