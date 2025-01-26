President of Belarus: We Are Ready to Engage in Dialogue with EU

Weather in Belarus
Grodno7°
Brest8°
Gomel6°
Vitebsk5°
Mogilev4°
Minsk5°
Minsk
5°
Belarus is ready to engage in dialogue with the European Union. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this to journalists on January 26, as reported by BELTA.
"We have never refused relations with the West. We have always been ready. But you do not want this. So, should we bow down to you or crawl on our knees? We are ready to engage in dialogue with the European Union, even with those who have conducted aggressive policies against us," said Alexander Lukashenko.