President of Belarus: We Did Not Expel Anyone from Our Country

No one was expelled from the country in Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko stated this to journalists after participating in the presidential elections, as reported by BELTA.
"We did not expel anyone from the country. Moreover, we opened the country. And I have stated about five times that we are not vindictive people. Everyone will be given a chance," said the head of state.
"Come and answer. If you broke the law severely, go to isolated locations," added Alexander Lukashenko. In this regard, he reminded, a public commission is working.
The head of state also responded to another question about Maria Kolesnikova, who was convicted in Belarus. "In any state, one must be liable for breaking the law. The law is harsh, but it is the law. I did not invent it," emphasized the Belarusian leader in response to a question from a BBC correspondent.