President Sends Greetings to Participants of 10th Congress of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent his greetings to the participants of the 10th Congress of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your congress is a truly large-scale forum, uniting Belarusians of all professions and continuing the best traditions of the trade union movement. Today the Federation makes a significant contribution to strengthening of the sovereign and independent Belarus, defends the principles of social justice and equality in the new model of social development. The resolution of labor disputes, assistance in creating proper working conditions, improvement of legislation in the interests of employees have ensured high trust of our people in you," the greeting reads.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his confidencethat in the announced five-year period of quality, the authority of the Federation will make it possible to continue to successfully protect the rights of workers, improve their quality of life, preserve unity and harmony in the native land.