Saudi Arabia to build world's first "sky stadium" by 2032

Plans have been prepared in Saudi Arabia for the construction of the NEOM Sky sports venue. It will be the world's first "sky stadium," BelTA reports, citing Construction Review.

The venue is expected to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The project is estimated to cost $1 billion. The stadium will be located 350 meters above the desert floor in the futuristic city of the NEOM project, which Saudi Arabia is building in the northwest of the country. The stadium will have a capacity of 46,000 seats and will be powered entirely by renewable energy. The opening of the facility is scheduled for 2032.

The "sky stadium" is intended to transform global sports architecture. The stadium's design fits harmoniously with the concept of The Line, a linear smart city within the NEOM project. The facility symbolizes Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 vision of merging innovation, entertainment, and sustainability.