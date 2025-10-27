Lukashenko congratulated Turkish President Erdogan and the people of Turkey on Republic Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on Republic Day, BelTA reports.

"It is a great pleasure to note Turkey's successes in all sectors of the economy and in national development," the message reads. Alexander Lukashenko noted that under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country is confidently pursuing innovation and reform, playing an increasingly important role in maintaining peace and stability both in the region and globally.

"Minsk and Ankara are reliable partners with multifaceted and fruitful ties in various areas – from trade and investment to cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "I am confident that the continued positive momentum in bilateral contacts will contribute to the deepening and intensification of relations for the benefit of the peoples of our countries."