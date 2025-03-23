3.65 BYN
President's motorcade to ride for inauguration along Independence and Pobeditelei avenues Tuesday
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will travel on March 25 to the inauguration along two main avenues of the capital - Independence and Pobeditelei. This was reported by BELTA, referring to the Telegram channel "Pool of the First."
The motorcade will start its movement at 11:45 and will be accompanied by an escort of 9 motorcyclists.
As it was previously reported by BELTA, the inauguration ceremony for the newly elected President Alexander Lukashenko will begin at 12:00 on March 25. More than 1,100 guests are invited to the ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the website of the President of the Republic of Belarus, as well as on the TV channels "First News" channel, Belarus 1, ONT, STV, and MIR, in addition to videobel.by and BELTA YouTube channel.