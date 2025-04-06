Presidents of Russia and Belarus Discuss Security and Cooperation in Phone Conversation

On April 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation, as reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

During the call, Putin expressed his gratitude to Lukashenko for the apprehension of a significant shipment of particularly dangerous cargo—explosives—that was attempted to be smuggled into Russia. The Belarusian customs authorities successfully intercepted the attempt. It was revealed that the substance in question is a highly potent explosive, and even a small amount could lead to severe consequences.

President Putin requested that gratitude be conveyed to the specialists and experts who identified and discovered the dangerous cargo, and encouraged their recognition.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed upcoming meetings, including one planned for the end of April in Volgograd, where they agreed to elaborate on pressing issues of cooperation and exchange views on a wide range of topics.