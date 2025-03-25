"Primitive Competition" - Lukashenko Explained Why Belarus Faced Sanctions

The Belarusian state development model has posed a challenge to the system of pseudo-liberal values. This statement was made by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on March 25 during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

"The Belarusian state development model has become a challenge to the system of pseudo-liberal values. And the fact that we do not retreat and do not bend under pressure frankly irritates our opponents and enemies," Lukashenko stated.