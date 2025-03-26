Results of Personnel Appointments by President of Belarus

On March 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed personnel matters, culminating in a total of 26 appointments.

The head of state appointed:

- Dmitry Matusevich - Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

- Alexander Yegorov - First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

- Igor Bely - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates and concurrently to the State of Kuwait.

- Anatoly Buben - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Moldova.

- Andrey Andreev - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Federative Republic of Brazil and concurrently to the Republic of Paraguay and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

- Yuri Ambrazhevich - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Holy See.

- Timofey Zhigarev - First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee.

- Alexey Yarkovets - Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee.

- Anatoly Glaz - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Iraq concurrently.

The President also approved appointments for:

- Ksenia Pantuikhova - Deputy Chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee (Economy, Industry).

- Sergey Chertkov - Chairman of the Mogilev City Executive Committee.

- Mikhail Kritskiy - Chairman of the Bobruisk District Executive Committee.

- Alexey Sharay - Chairman of the Krichev District Executive Committee.

- Ivan Bagel - Chairman of the Kruglyansky District Executive Committee.

- Sergey Yankovich - Head of the Administration of the Novobelitsky District in Gomel.

- Sergey Rubanov - Head of the Administration of the Moskovski District in Minsk.

- Artem Shegidevich - Head of the Administration of the Frunzensky District in Minsk.

- Dmitry Semyonov - General Director of the Belarusian National Film Studio "Belarusfilm."

- Denis Yurchenko - General Director of the Belarusian Glass Company Holding.

- Nikolay Kazakov - Rector of the Belarusian State University of Transport.

- Igor Sekrety - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

- Dmitry Mironchik - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

- Igor Sokol - General Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Vladivostok (Russian Federation).

- Sergey Chichuk - General Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Yekaterinburg (Russian Federation).

- Oleg Shvets - General Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod (Russian Federation).