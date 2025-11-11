Ryzhenkov: Belarus supports restoring normal functioning of border with Lithuania

The main topic of the Belarusian Foreign Minister's report to the head of state was interaction with Lithuania. In particular, the work being carried out by the Belarusian side to resolve the crisis situation at the border as quickly as possible.

"The President has given relevant instructions on how to expedite the process of restoring normal relations with the Lithuanian side regarding the functioning of the state borders," the minister said. "Belarus fully supports the speedy restoration of the normal functioning of the Belarusian-Lithuanian state border, with the operation of all checkpoints stipulated by our legal framework, and the restoration of normal interaction between the relevant services ensuring the functioning of the border."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also organized a briefing for foreign diplomats on the situation at the border with Lithuania. The approaches the Belarusian side is following in resolving the issue were explained.

"The situation has generated considerable interest and concern among our key partners in the EAEU and the European Union. Therefore, in order to provide them with full information, detailed data, and the Belarusian side's position, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today organized a briefing at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister for the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Belarus," the Minister said.