On April 17, Belarus witnessed substantial staffing changes in a significant at the Palace of Independence, which brought together two monumental yet distinct personnel decisions. The first was the appointment of Sergei Glazyev as the Secretary of the Union State, following the longstanding tenure of Dmitry Mezenzev in the role. The transition signifies a notable shift in Belarusian-Russian cooperation.

Sergei Glazyev arrived at the Palace as the newly appointed Secretary, transitioning from his previous role as Mezenzev's deputy. His background includes serving as the Minister of External Economic Relations and holding positions within the Security Council, along with academic credentials in economic cybernetics. This economic expertise was highlighted by President Alexander Lukashenko during Glazyev's appointment.

Alexander Lukashenko stated:

"Our movement must be primarily based on economy. You are an economist, and I believe you possess an outstanding capability. We have agreed with Vladimir Putin that your contribution to building the Union State should be significant."

This shift to economic emphasis underlines the Union State's goals, with a focus not only on trade—which exceeded $56 billion last year—but also on the establishment of joint ventures and investments.

In his remarks, Glazyev emphasized the importance of cooperation as a crucial element of competitiveness, especially in light of disruptions in global supply chains. He proposed that the Union State can unite around ambitious goals, pooling resources from 1,000 enterprises to enhance their competitive advantage.

“Belarusian economy is open,” Glazyev remarked, highlighting that it operates under international competition, in contrast to the increasingly protectionist trends seen in the West. He underscored the importance of creating conditions for development that would lead to increased competitiveness.

In addition to Glazyev's high-profile appointment, other personnel changes occurred simultaneously, including several deputy ministers in sectors crucial to Belarus’s development, such as industry, finance, and social protection. These appointments were expedited in a "working manner," showcasing a streamlined approach to governance.

This reshuffling also included updates to the diplomatic corps, with changes made for representatives in key cities like Guangzhou and Shanghai in China. Notably, local governing bodies saw no changes, as stability in local leadership is viewed as crucial for effective governance.

President Lukashenko placed considerable importance on evaluating the competencies of these appointees. He reportedly engages with each individual before signing off on their appointments, underlining the responsibility that comes with their roles.