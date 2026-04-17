“Symbol of Courage and Unyielding Will”: Lukashenko Congratulates Zimbabwe on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent heartfelt congratulations to President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on the occasion of Independence Day.

“This holiday symbolises the courage, resilience and unbreakable will of the Zimbabwean people, who, in their struggle for freedom and the right to determine their own destiny, opened a new chapter in the history of their state,” the message reads.

Lukashenko noted that Belarus holds in high regard President Mnangagwa’s personal contribution to the formation and progress of modern Zimbabwe, his consistent defence of national interests, and his efforts to ensure sustainable development and improve the well-being of Zimbabwe’s citizens.

“With satisfaction I note that relations between Minsk and Harare have recently gained truly dynamic momentum,” the Belarusian leader emphasised.

“The signing of the Roadmap for Strategic Cooperation and Partnership for 2026–2030, the successful implementation of joint projects in agricultural mechanisation, and the expansion of bilateral ties in healthcare, education, industry and other areas serve as clear proof of our countries’ strong mutual interest in deepening cooperation.

”President Lukashenko expressed confidence that Belarusian-Zimbabwean relations — built on trust, respect and a practical focus — will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both friendly nations.