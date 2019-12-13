PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

"The main thing is feedback from the people" - Lukashenko meets with trusted representatives

Image
Photo: BELTA

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with trusted representatives on January 3, reports BELTA.

"As you know, the registration of candidates for the President of Belarus has ended. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who supported me. 2.5 million signatures have been collected - this is a high level of trust, and we must do everything not to disappoint the expectations of our supporters," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

"You are the trusted representatives of the current President in the truest sense of the word. I approached you with the request to be trusted representatives because I know you personally. Moreover, you know me to some extent."

"I am grateful to you for agreeing to this. I promise that if the people suddenly vote for us, I will not let you down. For me, you know, this is the heaviest burden. They say: Father, Father, we trust you and so on. This is the most frightening thing for a President (I think for others too): trust must be justified. Especially for me," said the Belarusian leader.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All