"The main thing is feedback from the people" - Lukashenko meets with trusted representatives

Photo: BELTA

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with trusted representatives on January 3, reports BELTA.

"As you know, the registration of candidates for the President of Belarus has ended. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who supported me. 2.5 million signatures have been collected - this is a high level of trust, and we must do everything not to disappoint the expectations of our supporters," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

"You are the trusted representatives of the current President in the truest sense of the word. I approached you with the request to be trusted representatives because I know you personally. Moreover, you know me to some extent."