The task is a billion - Lukashenko counts on growth of trade turnover with Nizhny Novgorod Region
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko offers Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation new projects and expects the trade turnover to grow up to 1 billion dollars. The head of state said this at a meeting with Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Gleb Nikitin, BelTA reports.
“There is room to move. We have 700-plus million dollars of trade turnover. We set a goal of a billion dollars. I think we will still achieve a billion dollars, despite the problems and difficulties that exist today, but which, as it turns out, only strengthen us if we do not stand still. We have learned to produce streetcars, electric buses and buses. We do everything. But we do it together. This is also very important,” said the head of state.
Belarus is also ready to continue its participation in various construction projects.
