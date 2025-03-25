"We Are United Like Never Before, So We Will Overcome All Challenges of the Era" - Lukashenko

Belarusians are united like never before, which will allow them to overcome all the challenges of the era. This statement was made by the head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, on March 25 during the ceremony where military personnel took an oath to the Belarusian people and the President of the Republic of Belarus, as reported by BELTA.

Lukashenko emphasized that throughout the years of sovereignty and independence, Belarus has been tested many times, and all the military personnel has repeatedly demonstrated their patriotism, loyalty to their oath, and dedication to the Motherland.

"Today we are united like never before, and therefore we will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges of our time, just as our heroes-veterans did 80 years ago, bringing the Great Victory to the nation. Just as we and those who retired here, at the walls of the Palace of Independence, in 2020, did. After quite a short time, we now realize and understand what would have happened to us if we had not stood our ground here," said the Belarusian leader.