BELTA

Alexander Lukashenko visits a fruit farm near Molodechno on September 20.

The President of Belarus said that Belarus should support itself with the fruits of its own production, primarily apples, BELTA reported.

"We need to stop bowing to the imported apple. We need to have our own apple. We have a great demand in apples. But we need vaults for this. We need ours," the President said.

Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexei Bogdanov was instructed by the President: "We have to help and know exactly how much we need for the country, how much the market can consume."

The challenge is not only to meet the needs of the country, but also to export.

Alexander Lukashenko stated his readiness to actively support the development of fruit production in the country, including the allocation of additional agricultural land to this farm. "We'll provide at least 1,000 hectares," he said.

"Sanctions are a time of opportunity," the Belarusian leader reminded.

Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to develop a specific program in fruit production to meet the needs and opportunities of producers: "Let's have a specific program. He wants to add 300 hectares. Maybe more. Let's gather these people, ask them what they want, and close the matter."

By the way, in the farm near Molodechno they already mastered pear cultivation. There are no large industrial pear gardens in the country yet.