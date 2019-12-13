3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
We need to stop bowing to the imported apple - Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko visits a fruit farm near Molodechno on September 20.
The President of Belarus said that Belarus should support itself with the fruits of its own production, primarily apples, BELTA reported.
"We need to stop bowing to the imported apple. We need to have our own apple. We have a great demand in apples. But we need vaults for this. We need ours," the President said.
Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexei Bogdanov was instructed by the President: "We have to help and know exactly how much we need for the country, how much the market can consume."
The challenge is not only to meet the needs of the country, but also to export.
Alexander Lukashenko stated his readiness to actively support the development of fruit production in the country, including the allocation of additional agricultural land to this farm. "We'll provide at least 1,000 hectares," he said.
"Sanctions are a time of opportunity," the Belarusian leader reminded.
Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to develop a specific program in fruit production to meet the needs and opportunities of producers: "Let's have a specific program. He wants to add 300 hectares. Maybe more. Let's gather these people, ask them what they want, and close the matter."
By the way, in the farm near Molodechno they already mastered pear cultivation. There are no large industrial pear gardens in the country yet.
"All issues need to be resolved as quickly as possible. Without any delay," the Head of State demanded of the officials.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All