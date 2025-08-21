"We Will Not Release Bandits" — Lukashenko on Possibility of Pardoning Convicts in Belarus

Regarding the stance of the United States on this matter and any figures regarding the number of individuals allegedly to be released—whether it’s a thousand, two thousand, or another figure—Lukashenko responded: "You want one and a half or two thousand (as they claim)? Take them yourselves, take them there. Don’t expect us to release bandits who burned, blew things up, and then expect them to admit it (that’s not going to happen—editor’s note). We release them, and what? They’ll fight against us again? Society would not support that."