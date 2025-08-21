3.70 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
"We Will Not Release Bandits" — Lukashenko on Possibility of Pardoning Convicts in Belarus
According to the head of state, this topic was briefly touched upon during his phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lukashenko explained that Belarus has a special commission authorized to review relevant petitions from prisoners, but the final decision rests solely with him personally. Such work is carried out on a regular basis.
Regarding the stance of the United States on this matter and any figures regarding the number of individuals allegedly to be released—whether it’s a thousand, two thousand, or another figure—Lukashenko responded: "You want one and a half or two thousand (as they claim)? Take them yourselves, take them there. Don’t expect us to release bandits who burned, blew things up, and then expect them to admit it (that’s not going to happen—editor’s note). We release them, and what? They’ll fight against us again? Society would not support that."