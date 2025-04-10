The current generation bears a profound responsibility for preserving the memory of the Great Victory. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during an interview with MTRK "Mir."

"We speak too much about our Victory, about the heroism of our people, and about the genocide against the Soviet people, against our own people. This is all true, and it is indeed right; however, how poignantly and deeply do we usually express this? After all, eighty years have passed, and only a few remain of those who experienced it, whether as children or adults. Those who fought are almost entirely gone," Lukashenko stated.