What Lukashenko Said About Germany and Poland's Policies Regarding World War II
The current generation bears a profound responsibility for preserving the memory of the Great Victory. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during an interview with MTRK "Mir."
"We speak too much about our Victory, about the heroism of our people, and about the genocide against the Soviet people, against our own people. This is all true, and it is indeed right; however, how poignantly and deeply do we usually express this? After all, eighty years have passed, and only a few remain of those who experienced it, whether as children or adults. Those who fought are almost entirely gone," Lukashenko stated.
"I am still a Soviet person at heart. I have seen many who fought, those who endured that terrible ordeal, and it resonates deeply with me. This is a firm conviction of mine. Thus, I do not merely speak flippantly about 'heroism and Victory.' For me, these are profound matters. As we find ourselves in a time when only a few veterans remain, we must, excuse me, do more than just speak—we must truly feel the weight of this history in order to convey to our youth and future generations that this Victory happened and that it is something to be proud of."